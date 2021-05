HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in Holly Hill, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Walker Street.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

Holly Hill police said a man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 1, which is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.