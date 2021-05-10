Mims man caught trying to ram truck into Amazon delivery, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he tried to ram his pickup into an Amazon delivery driver who refused to deliver a package.

William Ulbrik, 61, was arrested on U.S. Highway 1. According to the arrest report, a deputy recorded Ulbrik on his dash camera trying to ram his 2000 Toyota pickup into the side of an Amazon delivery truck. The deputy said he saw the man from Mims drive into the grassy median to hit the side of the Amazon truck.

Investigators said it started when the delivery driver refused to deliver a package to Ulrbik’s home, citing certain company protocols and procedures.

Ulbrik became angry, later telling the deputy that the package contained needed medical equipment, according to the report. The man called the victim a “stupid mother (expletive)” and then started to chase the driver in his pickup, records show.

According to the arrest report, Ulbrik denied trying to ram the Amazon vehicle but added that if he wanted to he would have.

Ulbrik faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and reckless driving.