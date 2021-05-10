Orlando police investigate deadly shooting at immigration services building

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services building on Corporate Centre Boulevard.

The building is located at 6680 Corporate Centre Boulevard.

Investigators posted online that there is a heavy police presence between Semoran Boulevard and Commander Drive, north of Hoffner Avenue.

Police have not said if who might be responsible for the shooting, so far only calling it a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates as more information becomes available.