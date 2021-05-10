Publix now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

Publix pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at each of its locations.

The new policy comes as vaccination demand has dropped in recent weeks. While people age 18 and older can now get the shot on demand, the company still recommends scheduling a vaccination appointment to ensure availability.

Jerry Trotter was one of the first to take advantage of the change at Publix in College Park on Monday.

“This was easy for me today, I was really surprised,” Trotter said. “I just figured, if I can come in (I can) get it done and go home.”

Publix joins other major companies with the elimination of its appointment requirement. Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie also recently started accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Last week, President Joe Biden issued a federal mandate that requires pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations. The president also set a goal of getting 70% of adults at least one shot by July 4th.

Florida health statistics show that, as of Sunday, 7,021,068 people have completed the series of doses required to be fully vaccinated, with either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. That represents about a third of the state’s population.

Another 2,244,748 people — or about 10% of Florida’s population — have had at least one dose.

Vaccination appointments can still be made at publix.com/covidvaccine. Publix offers the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, so vaccinations at those pharmacies are only available to people age 18 and older.