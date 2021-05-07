Publix to begin accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday

More vaccines arriving in South Florida in underserved communities and at Publix pharmacies

Starting Monday, Publix will begin accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company made the announcement online Friday.

“Starting May 10, all Publix Pharmacy locations will accept walk-in customers who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those who schedule appointments online, while supplies last,” read a press release on the company’s website.

The company still recommends scheduling a vaccination appointment “to ensure the preferred vaccine is available.”

Vaccination appointments can still be made at publix.com/covidvaccine. Publix offers the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, so vaccinations at those pharmacies are only available to people age 18 and older.

All 730 Publix pharmacy locations in Florida offer the vaccine.

Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie also recently started accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.