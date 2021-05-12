Giannis scores 27 as Bucks beat Magic

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 114-102 on Tuesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo was 11-18 from the field with 12 rebounds.
Magic center Moritz Wagner had a double-double on Tuesday night. Wagner scored 17 with 13 rebounds.
The Magic are now 21-48 and the team is 10-23 on the road.
Orlando has three more games this season.
Here is Orlando’s schedule for the rest of the season:
- at Atlanta Hawks on Thursday
- at Philadelphia 76ers on Friday
- at 76ers on Sunday