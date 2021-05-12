Giannis scores 27 as Bucks beat Magic

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Orlando Magic's Ignas Brazdeikis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 114-102 on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo was 11-18 from the field with 12 rebounds.

Magic center Moritz Wagner had a double-double on Tuesday night. Wagner scored 17 with 13 rebounds.

The Magic are now 21-48 and the team is 10-23 on the road.

Orlando has three more games this season.

Here is Orlando’s schedule for the rest of the season: