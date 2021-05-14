Central Florida residents share feelings on latest mask guidance from CDC

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask, News 6 traveled to different counties in Central Florida to see how people are feeling Friday.

Mark Younger, one man at Crane’s Roost in Seminole County, said, “Well I’m fully vaccinated, so I feel pretty safe.”

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

Ad

He added that he hopes the CDC’s new mask recommendations will encourage others to get the vaccine.

In Lake County, we spoke with Tina and Perry Rose who were headed into a store, and they said they planned to take the CDC’s recommendations but said they’d still likely wear a face mask inside stores.

We asked them how they feel knowing that more people may be out and about without masks on.

“I feel really good, I’m looking forward to the future. It’s been a tough year,” said Tina Rose.

In Orange County, Laura Scavetta said she feels comfortable without the mask, knowing that she’s vaccinated.

“Being that I’m fully vaccinated, I feel much more comfortable going out without my mask on,” Scavetta said.

She added that while running errands, usually she’d worry but said Friday she didn’t.