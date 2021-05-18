Florida COVID-19 data now includes vaccination numbers for children

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has updated one if its daily COVID-19 reports to include information about how many children have been vaccinated.

The vaccination report previously included vaccination rates by age groups with the youngest being 16 to 24 but as of Tuesday, the ranges have been added to include 12 to 14 and 15 to 24.

[TRENDING: ‘She was really loved:’ Tattoo artist found dead | Skydiver killed after mid-air collision | ‘Incredible:’ Up-close pics with pregnant shark]

Ad

The numbers show 20,600 people in the youngest age range have received one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 408,963 people in the 15 to 24 age group have completed their vaccinations.

The younger age groups are also included in the state’s report that breaks down vaccination numbers for each county. According to that data, Orange County accounts for 1,885 of the vaccinated 12 to 14-year-olds and adjacent Osceola County accounts for 365.

Statewide across all age groups, 9,671,213 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer formula was approved for children as young as 12 earlier this month and since then, many sites across the Sunshine State have been providing the doses to minors with parental consent. The two other formulas in the U.S., made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are only available for adults.

Ad

For information on where to get a vaccine in Central Florida, click here.