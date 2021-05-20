Proud Boy named ‘Milkshake’ dragged Capitol officer into crowd during riot, FBI says

Daniel Lyons Scott picture during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

An earlier version of this story said Daniel Lyons Scott was arrested in the Orlando area due to incorrect information entered into a court records website.

A Proud Boy nicknamed “Milkshake” who is accused of dragging a Capitol police officer into a crowd of rioters on Jan. 6 has been arrested in the Tampa area, according to federal authorities.

A statement of facts penned by the FBI details the allegations against Daniel Lyons Scott and includes pictures of him at the Capitol wearing a ballistic vest, oversized sunglasses and a hat that read, “God, guns & Trump.”

Records show Lyons Scott was at the Capitol with other members of the Proud Boys, a group of far-right militants who call themselves “Western chauvinists.”

The FBI said a news article posted in late January first identified Lyons Scott as one of the many rioters who clashed with police then agents used videos Pro Publica downloaded from Parler that showed Lyons Scott on a staircase on the lower west terrace of the Capitol pushing two police officers backward.

“He appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, persons to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location,” the report read. “Scott then appears to pull one of the two officers into the crowd for approximately 3-4 seconds before another officer is able to pull the officer out of the crowd.”

Two combined images provided by the FBI that agents say show Daniel Lyons Scott fighting with officers outside the Capitol building. (FBI)

In another video posted by The Wall Street Journal, a man with a group of Proud Boys can be heard yelling, “Let’s take the (expletive) Capitol,” before another man replies, “Let’s not (expletive) yell that, alright?” In that same footage, a Proud Boys member blames Lyons Scott for the remarks, saying, “It was Milkshake, man, you know... idiot,” according to the report.

The FBI said Lyons Scott was seen in a YouTube video identifying himself as a Proud Boy nicknamed Milkshake who is from Florida but has been living in Seattle.

Lyons Scott was arrested Thursday in the Tampa area on charges of knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer, obstruction of justice and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

On Jan. 6, a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during the violence: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and four demonstrators.

Hundreds of arrests have been made thus far, a number that includes several Floridians.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who was previously convicted of attempted murder.

Three others -- Connie and Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson -- are accused of plotting their actions ahead of Jan. 6 through phone calls and online conversations as members of the Oath Keepers.

Anyone with information about someone who was involved in the riot can find details about how to report them here.