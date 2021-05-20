Tavares police asking for information on hit-and-run from 1 month ago

TAVARES, Fla. – The Tavares Police Department is asking for information that may lead to a suspect from a hit-and-run that happened last month.

Police said around 12:51 a.m. on April 24, a woman was hit by a dark 4-door vehicle in the area of Key West Resort and The Doghouse sports bar.

Responding officers said she sustained significant injuries to her head. According to the department, bystanders told police, “She’s bleeding from her head bad!”

The police report said an officer said the woman had a large open would where they could “see her skull.”

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without helping the victim, according to police. Police said the suspect is a white man.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to call the police at (352) 742-6200.