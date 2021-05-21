That stinks! Excessive seaweed litters Florida beaches

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Beach days never stink — until they literally do.

Beaches up and down the Central Florida coast, at least from Volusia to Brevard, are seeing an excessive amount of sargassum seaweed, which can cause a foul odor as it breaks down.

“Due to heavy surf, winds, and currents, we have had an excessive amount of sargassum seaweed wash in,” Volusia Beaches tweeted.

The seaweed issue does provide a benefit, however.

“Although it may be stinky as it begins to break down, this is how our beautiful beach naturally restores any lost elevation. The seaweed catches and collects the wind blown sand,” the tweet said.

If you’re headed to the beach, you should also be prepared for strong rip currents.