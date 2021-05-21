Volusia County mother, daughter host prom night after pandemic canceled celebrations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – High school seniors from Flagler and Volusia counties were able to celebrate a night they had been waiting for a long time and one that last year had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

Abbie Lewis, an 18-year-old Flagler-Palm Coast senior was heartbroken last year when several celebrations had to be canceled but with her mom Melodye’s support, the graduating senior will get a night to remember.

“I’m so excited,” Abbie Lewis said. “I’m so excited to share this moment with my friends and just get all dressed up, doing my makeup you know the whole 9,” Abbie Lewis said.

COVID-19 caused prom, homecoming and other high school events to be canceled this past year completely changing the high school experience.

“This is something that she dreamed of ever since the old high school musical days,” Melodye Lewis said.

But the teen didn’t let COVID-19 take away her special night.

“She came to me one day and she’s like ‘Well, mom can we have our own prom?’ And I was like ‘Well, yeah, I guess we can. Let’s see what we can do’,” Melodye Lewis said.

That’s how the production for VIProm began, which stands for “very important prom.”

“I felt like I had to help and I wanted to support her and give her this prom back. Give her something back throughout all this,” Melodye Lewis said. “I want them to feel important so when they walk up they will walk up to red carpets.”

The event is taking place on the rooftop of the Streamline hotel in Daytona beach.

Melodye says 120 teens from Volusia and Flagler county schools signed up to join friends on the dance floor--including students who last year could not enjoy prom night.

“I think the thing that I’m looking forward to is just dancing and listening to the music and being with my friends,” Abbie Lewis said. “Even though it’s just like a dance, it’s not really just a dance it’s a memory that you’ll never forget.”

A day that will be just as memorable for Melodye Lewis.

“I just can’t wait to see these kids dressed up. I can’t wait to see their smiling faces, having fun with each other and just being kids. I just can’t wait to see that and that’s gonna be worth it all to me,” she said.