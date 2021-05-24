Dogs may be able to sniff out COVID-19 infections, study says

A dog trainer watches Bobby, a Labrador Retriever, sniffs samples of human sweat through containers to detect the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Veterinary Faculty at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

What do Labradors, golden retrievers and cocker spaniels all have in common?

Well, they’re dogs of course, but they’re also the kind of dogs that may be able to lend a hand or paw in the fight against COVID-19.

In a new study of six dogs, all of them were able to pick up the distinctive odor produced by people with coronavirus after six to eight weeks of training.

It’s still very early in the study process, too early to know whether COVID-sniffing dogs could actually be used as a tool to fight the pandemic. But researchers say the results are extremely exciting, one might even say, doggone exciting.