4th arrest made in slaying of dog, man at Merritt Island home

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery that led to the death of a 25-year-old Merritt Island man, authorities said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Cory Cabaniss, 25, of Cocoa, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with first-degree felony murder, armed burglary of a dwelling and animal cruelty.

Sheriff’s officials said Cabaniss fled to Franklyn County, Tennessee, where he was arrested and is currently being detained on a no bond status until he can be extradited back to Brevard County.

Deputies said an investigation began on March 3 when Matthew Nicol was found dead at a home on Hall Road. Deputies said Nicol was shot to death during a burglary at his home.

The sheriff’s office said it was determined that Cabaniss was part of a group that went to the residence to rob Nicol. Deputies said the group dressed in replica attire simulating the appearance of law enforcement, including tactical pants and shirts, helmets, communication devices, rifles and replica sheriff and DEA patches.

As the group entered the home, they were confronted by Nicol’s pet dog, which was shot and killed by one member of the group, officials said.

Nicol was then confronted by the group and was shot, according to sheriff’s officials.

The group then fled the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents removed evidence relating to drug activities from the home before notifying law enforcement about the shooting.

Earlier this month, David Emerson Foreman-Taylor, 23, of Cocoa, was arrested in connection to the case.

News 6 is seeking more information about the other two arrests.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Agent Don Reynolds with the BCSO Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.