1 found fatally shot at Merritt Island home

Brevard deputies launch an investigation at a home on Merritt Island.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home Wednesday on Merritt Island, where they found one person shot to death, according to authorities.

Several sheriff’s cruisers were spotted outside the home in the 300 block of East Hall Road.

Details about the incident have not been released but deputies have confirmed that foul play is suspected in the fatal shooting.

Authorities have not provided any information about a possible suspect but said they are waiting on a search warrant.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.