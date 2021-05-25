Several Orange County COVID-19 vaccination sites to close

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five Orange County vaccination sites will shut down operations later this week.

Officials with the county said Thursday will be the last day people can head to several recreational centers for a shot.

South Econ, Meadow Woods, West Orange and Goldenrod Park recreational centers will no longer offer doses of Pfizer’s vaccine after Thursday. Leaders clarified these sites will not reopen to offer second doses and are directing people to get their second shot at Barnett Park or any other provider willing to administer the shot.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Ad

🚨 Thursday, May 27, will be the last day to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the following recreation center sites.



If you require a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you may visit Barnett Park, or any other vaccine provider that offers Pfizer. More info: https://t.co/RoT3bJX7nW pic.twitter.com/rEeyhXwLTi — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) May 25, 2021

Orange County Library South Trail Branch will also wrap up operations Thursday.

The county has compiled a list of pharmacies offering the coronavirus vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

People can keep up with Orange County’s vaccination efforts and see where shots will be made available here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.