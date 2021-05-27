As some Orange County vaccination sites close, Florida reports 2,312 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several recreational centers in Orange County are shutting down vaccination operations on Thursday.

The sites at the South Econ, Meadow Woods, West Orange and Goldenrod Park recreational centers will continue offering Pfizer doses throughout the final day, but those who will need to receive a second dose at a later time will need to visit the mobile site at Barnett Park or another provider.

The vaccination site at Barnett Park opened at the beginning of May, offering up to 750 shots a day throughout the week. The county’s push to bring vaccination opportunities to the community began with the closure of the Orange County Convention Center site. County officials have said the focus is now on smaller sites targeting communities.

As the push continues to get more adults and teens vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring a possible rare side effect among young people who have received a vaccine. The CDC said myocarditis, a rare disorder, has been reported among young people after vaccination, but officials have said this issue has not been seen more in vaccinated young people than in those who have not received the vaccine.

In Florida, nearly 70,000 younger teens have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A new trial has enrolled 35,000 volunteers as the production of another COVID-19 vaccine is set to begin in weeks. According to the Associated Press, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, the developers, announced Thursday it will test volunteers in the U.S., Asia, Africa and Latin America.

If the trial is successful, regulators could approve the vaccine for use in the last three months of the year, the drugmakers said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on May 27.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,312 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,318,480 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 87 new virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 37,469. This number included the 736 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday afternoon, there were currently 2,070 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 2020, 94,767 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 217 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 3.2% Wednesday out of 72,376 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

The positivity rate has remained below 5% for over 10 days in Florida.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 8,139,018 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Thursday, 10,169,597 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Thursday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 42,818 51 2,445 4 902 8 Flagler 7,467 8 416 2 112 0 Lake 30,924 31 1,565 5 660 0 Marion 31,835 20 2,227 6 984 4 Orange 142,370 153 2,881 8 1,300 0 Osceola 45,977 56 1,511 3 523 0 Polk 70,810 86 5,442 15 1,377 4 Seminole 35,187 47 1,282 2 510 0 Sumter 9,477 10 589 0 281 1 Volusia 44,698 69 2,423 834

