Man ejected, killed in crash on I-75 in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – One of four passengers in a SUV was ejected and killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County when the vehicle struck another car, overturned then hit a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the SUV, carrying four men, was headed north on the interstate, just south of State Road 44, Monday evening when the 54-year-old driver drifted to another lane and hit the back of another car.

The FHP said the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn and hit a tree on the outside shoulder.

One of the passengers, a 47-year-old Miami man, died after he was ejected from the SUV. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The FHP said the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, while the other two passengers were uninjured.

The second vehicle stopped on the side of the interstate and its three passengers were uninjured, according to the FHP.