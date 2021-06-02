Amazon announces 2021 Prime Day dates

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amazon has announced the dates for this year’s 48-hour Prime Day sale.

It’s earlier than ever before: June 21 and 22.

Amazon normally holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October due to the pandemic.

Prime Day has taken place since 2015.

The vast majority of the company’s offerings on Prime Day have been exclusive to Prime members, who pay $120 per year for music, movies, TV shows and free shipping.

Amazon says this year, Prime members will get a $10 credit on Prime Day if they spend $10 at select small businesses from June 7 through June 20.

It’s part of a new $100 million investment the company is making to boost small businesses.