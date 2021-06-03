Person shot inside Millenia-area apartment, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot inside an apartment on Millenia Boulevard Thursday morning, according to Orlando police.

Authorities responded to the 5300 block of Millenia Boulevard to the Fountains Apartments for reports of a shooting. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was conscious and transported to the hospital. His age and condition are unknown.

Police said suspects are wanted in the shooting but did not provide additional details.