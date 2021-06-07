New Smyrna Beach sees growing homeless population

New Smyrna Beach city leaders are reviewing options for the increasing homeless population in the area.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – City leaders and residents alike have grown frustrated trying to find a place for the homeless population to go in New Smyrna Beach.

City officials said the population has grown over the last year because of the struggles with the pandemic but also because neighboring cities have been cracking down.

“We’re not talking about your homeless veteran who needs help, we’re not talking about the family or single mom living out of a car with a couple of kids,” said Commissioner Jason McGuirk.

He said the complaints from residents about damage to their storefronts and houses and petty crime numbers are escalating. Many of the homeless suffer from substance abuse issues or mental illness.

“Some of the other cities in Volusia county have started to enact policies to try to solve their own homeless population,” he said.

He said that’s pushing them to New Smyrna.

McGuirk said they’re looking at several options on how to combat it. He said the city has considered legislation for homeless and panhandling. Then, about 200 residents recently showed up at a city commission meeting opposing a homeless shelter or enclave being built.

Now, the city is also considering partnering with First Step Shelter in Daytona Beach.

“I think that will be a better option for us than to try to finance an entire homeless shelter ourselves,” he said.

The city leaders estimated it could cost the city about $56,000 a year. Other cities like Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach and Ponce Inlet currently pay to get their homeless residents there.

“Typically, it’s through law enforcement. There’s going to be somebody that recommends and does a background check and then sends them over to the shelter,” said Chase Tramont, a board member for the shelter.

He said they use a number of resources to help those who stay with them get turned around.

“We’ve currently put almost 90 people in permanent housing. That’s just 13% of the homeless population that we’ve helped get back on their feet,” he said.

New Smyrna city leaders haven’t made a decision yet but it’s expected to bring the topic up again at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.