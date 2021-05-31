Central Florida nonprofit needs plastic bags for volunteer to make mats for homeless

Matthew’s Hope is providing services to Central Florida's homeless population on the go.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Do you have leftover plastic bags from your latest grocery run? They could help the homeless.

A Central Florida nonprofit that services the homeless has asked for donations of plastic bags so its volunteer can continue to make mats out of them.

Matthew’s Hope in Winter Garden posted on its Facebook page that Lulu, a volunteer, is out of plastic bags which she uses to make camp pads for the homeless.

The charity said the camp pads are used as a mattress or cushion between the ground and the person to help keep the ground moisture from their sleeping bags.

Luly has made so many camp pads that she’s now out of plastic bags, according to the nonprofit.

Matthew’s Hope said bags can be dropped at 611 Business Park Blvd. in Winter Garden just off Story Road.