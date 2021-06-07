Vaccination site at Kissimmee Civic Center to close in 2 weeks

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Crews at the coronavirus vaccine site at the Kissimmee Civic Center will administer the final shots at the facility on June 19.

After June 19, anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment for the shot at the Florida Department of Health campus on Fortune Road in Kissimmee.

Health officials said anyone who got their first shot at the Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church will get their second dose at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

[TRENDING: Red-headed reptiles roam Fla. | Boy caught in roll-up gate dies | Aiden Fucci’s mom arrested in murder case]

Ad

The DOH said anyone interested in scheduling a first or second dose appointment in the county can call 407-552-0120.

Officials said anyone who gets the vaccine at the civic center on June 19 will get the second shot on the DOH campus on Fortune Road.

The county has also provided a list of vaccine sites at this link.