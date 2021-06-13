Volusia County schools to vote on optional face mask policy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County students, teachers, staff, and visitors could soon ditch their face masks.

The school board is meeting on Monday to vote on an amended policy that would make face coverings optional and voluntary.

Last month, the board voted to advertise the proposed change to the policy, which is legally required.

The district’s mask requirements sparked hours of debate during a school board meeting on May 11. Parents, students, and teachers spoke out on the policy.

“I am my kids’ mom. I know what’s best for my kids. Not the CDC, not the government,” one Volusia County parent said.

The board also heard from a teacher in favor of keeping face coverings mandatory.

“Teachers like me continued to be confined to closed classroom spaces all day, every day, with about 25 people to a room. We aren’t even permitted to open windows or doors for ventilation,” the Volusia County teacher said.

Monday’s vote comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis put an end to local mask mandates in May. During a news conference last month, DeSantis made his stance on the issue clear.

“These kids do not need to be wearing these masks. OK, I’m sorry they don’t. We need to let them be kids,” DeSantis said.

The special meeting is on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. If the board approved the optional face covering policy, it will take effect immediately.