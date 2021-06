Lightning hit a car on I-75 in Broward County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver had quite the scare while on the road while traveling on Interstate 75.

The strike hit the antenna portion of a Nissan and damaged the car’s electrical system.

The strike also left a 7-foot mark on the interstate.

FHP reports no one was injured in the incident.