Lightning strike sparks Winter Garden house fire

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A lightning strike caused a fire to spark in a Winter Garden home Sunday, according to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department.

Fire Chief Jose P. Gainza said in a statement to News 6 crews responded to a home off Home Grove Drive and once they went inside, they were met with “a large amount of smoke.”

[TRENDING: Crews work on estimated 2,200-acre brush fire in Volusia | Saharan dust returns: When to see vibrant sunrises, sunsets | Deputies: Grandmother tried to fight off Florida Publix shooter]

Ad

The fire chief said crews found the fire and “heavy black smoke” in the attic.

As of 2:07 p.m., crews are still checking for extention, but the fire in under control, according to the department.

There are no reported injuries.