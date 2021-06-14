OneBlood donors will now be notified when their blood is used to help save a life

Phlebotomist Josianne Fiefie, left, looks for a vein as Maria Teresa Andreychuk prepares to donate blood aboard a OneBlood blood donation bus, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Miami. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of blood donation sites have been closed and the need for blood is now critical.

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood is letting donors know the impact their altruism has by letting them know when their blood is on the way to help save a patient’s life.

The new My OneBlood Journey program was announced Monday on World Blood Donor Day. By just entering their email address, donors will receive a notification when their blood is on the way to its recipient. Included in the message will be information about what hospital is receiving the donation.

“My OneBlood Journey is a groundbreaking program designed to personalize the donation experience for donors and bring them a step closer to knowing that their selfless act of donating is about to help save a life,” OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations Susan Forbes said.

The new service launches this week.

“Blood donations are needed every day, in every city around the world. World Blood Donor Day is the perfect time to make the commitment to donating each time you are eligible,” Forbes said.