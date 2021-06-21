Deals galore: Amazon Prime Day is here

Here’s how to navigate Amazon’s Prime Day to maximize savings

Bargain hunters, this is your moment.

Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale kicks off Monday.

For the next two days, June 21 and 22, look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and much more.

To join in the fun, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year’s Prime Day is earlier than ever before. Amazon normally holds prime day later in the summer.

Last year, it was postponed until October due to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year’s Prime Day was its best on record.

Prime Day has taken place since 2015.