Woman arrested in 2020 Winter Park homicide, robbery

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found dead after a crash in June 2020, according to Winter Park police.

In a news release, the department said officers responded to a crash on June 29, 2020, at Denning Drive and Webster Avenue for a single-vehicle crash. Authorities found the driver, Curtis Lamar Johnson, and no one else in the vehicle. First responders treated Johnson but he later died of his injuries, police said.

Detectives determined Johnson’s death was a homicide and Elisha Morris had robbed and killed the victim, according to the news release.

The department obtained a warrant for Morris on June 4 and with the help of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Felony Squad, she was arrested on Thursday.

Winter Park police did not provide any details on the victim’s death or if he knew the suspect. News 6 has requested the arrest report for those details.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.