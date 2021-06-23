Cocoa police K-9 found dead in patrol vehicle

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found dead June 23, 2021, according to Cocoa police.

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa Police Department K-9 named Zena was found dead in the back of her handler’s patrol vehicle Wednesday, according to the department.

“The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog K-9 Zena,” the agency wrote in a news release.

Zena was discovered early Wednesday afternoon when her handler went to check on her during a training class in Melbourne, department officials said.

The department said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if protocols were followed.

Zena joined the department in August 2020 and was a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois certified in April for patrol work, according to Cocoa police.