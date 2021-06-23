Volusia County men rob teen at gunpoint taking $3,000 necklace, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. – Two 18-year-old men on juvenile probation are accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint in the DeLand area and stealing his $3,000 gold chain.

The incident started on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when the victim and his girlfriend, both juveniles, met up with Javontea Ross and Kenyonte Grimes near Spring Hill Park to buy $20 in weed, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. When the men approached the victims, one man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s face, demanding his gold chain, the victim told deputies.

Deputies said the 18-year-old suspects fled, with the chain valued at $3,000, toward Delaware Avenue. Soon after, deputies tracked Ross and Grimes to a small shed and ordered them to exit. The chain was found in Grimes’ pocket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both are now charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and child abuse. Grimes faces an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, although both suspects are now adults, they remain on juvenile probation from previous crimes.