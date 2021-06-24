WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference Thursday morning in Tampa.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. News 6 will stream the event live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Video: Building collapse near Miami | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal]

The governor will deliver remarks at Hillsborough Community College, but it is unknown what he will talk about.

The news conference follows another that DeSantis held earlier this week, highlighting funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia patient care and treatment in the state’s budget.

Ad

DeSantis said there is a more than $12 million increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia funding in the current Florida budget, bringing the total funding to $51 million.