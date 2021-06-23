Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida students will be taught communism is evil

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Civics education will be expanded in Florida, including instruction about communist and totalitarian governments, and state universities will be prevented from quashing conservative ideology under bills Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Tuesday.

DeSantis signed three bills at a Lee County middle school, two of which dealt with civics education, the other guaranteeing the freedom of expression at state universities.

DeSantis said students need to be taught that communist and totalitarian governments are evil.

“Why would somebody flee across shark infested waters, say leaving from Cuba, to come to southern Florida? Why would somebody leave a place like Vietnam? Why would people leave these countries and risk their life to be able to come here? DeSantis said. ”It’s important that students understand that."

The new law will require the development of a K-12 civics curriculum that, among other things, would include “portraits in patriotism” that tell the personal stories of civic-mindedness. Among those stories will be “first-person accounts of victims of other nations’ governing philosophies who can compare those philosophies with those of the United States.”

State university students will be required to pass a civic literacy assessment exam and take a course on civic literacy in order to graduate. Currently they can choose the exam or the course. High school students who take a United States Government course will have to take take a civic literacy assessment exam. If they pass, the university civics requirements will be waived.

The third bill DeSantis signed protects free speech at state universities by saying the schools can't shield students from accessing or observing ideas and opinions "they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive.”

Republicans have often criticized universities for promoting liberal ideology. DeSantis said parents worry that when they send their children to universities that they'll become indoctrinated.

“It used be thought that a university campus was a place where you'd be exposed to a lot of different ideas. Unfortunately now, the norm is really these are more intellectually repressive environments,” DeSantis said. “You have orthodoxies that are promoted and other viewpoints are shunned, or even suppressed. We don't want that in Florida.”

On Tuesday evening, the governor's office released a list of 44 other bills DeSantis signed. The new laws will: