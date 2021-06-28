Woman’s body pulled from Port Orange retention pond, police say

A body was found in a retention pond in Port Orange on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Image: Sky 6)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was pulled from a retention pond in Port Orange, according to police.

Port Orange police said they were called to the retention pond behind a fast-food restaurant located at 1058 Dunlawton Ave. around 11:15 a.m. Monday after someone reported seeing the woman’s body in the water.

The woman, whose body was removed from the water by Port Orange Fire Rescue personnel, is a known transient in the area, according to police. Her name has not been released.

Police said the woman’s death remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information surrounding her death to call Port Orange Police Department Detective Wallace at 386-506-5885.

