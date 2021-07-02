Cloudy icon
Crash blocking traffic on Florida’s Turnpike near Gotha

Multiple vehicles involved

Orange County
traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Florida’s Turnpike near Gotha was causing a backup Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 267 near the on-ramp for exit 267A around 3 p.m.

FHP troopers reported at least one person was injured in the crash.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

