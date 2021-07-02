Man accused of stabbing West Melbourne Home Depot employee with screwdriver

Kearse is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony battery, grand theft, resisting a merchant and violation of probation.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of stabbing a Home Depot employee with a screwdriver, punching a 74-year-old cashier at the store and punching a Walmart employee on Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department.

Police said Randall Keith Kearse walked into the Walmart on Palm Bay Road around 10 a.m. and filled up two shopping carts with $1,500 worth of merchandise.

[TRENDING: Tracking Hurricane Elsa | Billionaires both plan to fly to space| Freedom Week begins in Florida]

Ad

Kearse left the store without paying and was confronted by an employee, according to police.

Officers said during a quick struggle over the merchandise, Kearse punched the employee and left the scene before police could arrive.

He was unable to leave with the products he took from the store.

Kearse went to the Home Depot off of U.S. 192 and attempted to leave the store with several items without paying, according to officers.

Records show a Home Depot employee identified Kearse due to his priors.

The associate attempted to stop him and he became violent, authorities said.

Kearse punched a 74-year-old cashier and stabbed a different employee with a screwdriver, records show.

He was spotted leaving the property in a white four-door vehicle.

Officers from the West Melbourne Police Department, Melbourne Police Department and deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to search for Kearse.

Ad

Kearse’s next stop was a Best Buy in Melbourne.

He is accused of stealing electronics from the store and leaving the scene, according to police.

Police said Kearse was located on Reddick Street around 12:30 p.m. and he was taken into custody.

Kearse is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony battery, grand theft, resisting a merchant and violation of probation.

He is being held at the Brevard County Jail on no bond, according to police.