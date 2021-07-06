Man faces murder charge nearly 2 months after girlfriend’s death, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man faces charges nearly two months after his girlfriend died at a home in Melbourne, according to police.

Officers arrested Anthony Frederick Barron, 38, on July 2, records show.

The investigation began on May 8, when Barron called 911 and reported that he found his girlfriend, Nicole Yates, unconscious and not breathing on a back patio of a home along Delaware Drive in Melbourne, according to police. Investigators said Barron performed CPR while the dispatcher guided him until first responders arrived to take over.

Yates was pronounced dead at the hospital. A medical examiner later determined the cause of her death as homicide, according to a news release.

Investigators said they identified Barron as the primary suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest.

Barron is being held at the Brevard County jail on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Police have not said how Yates died or what the motive might have been.