Man, 26, loses control of vehicle, hits wooden pole in deadly Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man seen driving “recklessly” died in a crash Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a wooden pole, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said an officer saw the vehicle speeding and “traveling recklessly” over the Melbourne Causeway. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the car had already traveled west over Harbor City Boulevard before the officer could make the stop, according to the department.

Police said the car hit a wooden pole shortly after when the 26-year-old driver, identified as Rashaad Cox, lost control and left the roadway on the north side of Strawbridge Avenue.

The department said the man died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, alcohol or drugs may be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the department at 321-608-6612.