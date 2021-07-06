Partly Cloudy icon
Man found shot to death in car in Pine Hills

Car was found near intersection of Kingsland Road and Indialantic Drive

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot to death in a car in Pine Hills on Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call about an unresponsive person and responded to the Evans Village Subdivision around 7:06 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 30s was found dead in a car near the intersection of Kingsland Road and Indialantic Drive, which is just south of Silver Star Road and two miles west of John Young Parkway.

Records show the man was shot at least once.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

