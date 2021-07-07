Brothers face charges after woman found shot to death inside motel room, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two brothers were arrested after a woman was found shot in the head inside an Osceola County motel, according to deputies.

Investigators said they found Kaylan Vega, 24, outside of the Red Carpet Inn at 4700 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway just before 6 p.m. on July 1. Deputies said Vega was shouting, “My wife, my wife.”

Deputies entered room 212 and found a 20-year-old woman lying between two beds who had been shot in the head, according to an affidavit. A .380 shell casing was found in the room, but the gun the fired it could not be found, deputies said.

Investigators said they tried to question Vega, but could not get any information from him.

According to the affidavit, a 911 call was made after the shooting but the caller immediately hung up. The 911 operator called back and a man calling himself “John Blake” answered and pled for help at the motel, records show. The number that called 911 was found to belong to Kysean Francis, 20, who is Vega’s brother, according to deputies.

Francis was picked up by Seminole County deputies on July 2 and investigators from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office questioned him, according to the affidavit.

Francis admitted to being in the motel room and said Vega and the victim had been arguing, investigators said. He claimed the victim pulled a knife and started waving it around and telling Vega not to touch her. Francis said that he tried to intervene but that is when Vega pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head, records show.

Investigators said the 20-year-old suspect admitted to taking the gun out of the motel in his bookbag and walking east on U.S. 192, which is when he called 911. Francis also admitted to throwing the gun into a body of water near a Walmart along Bass Road, records show.

Vega is charged with murder and violating parole. Records show he was on parole for possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Francis is charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence.