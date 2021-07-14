Grand jury indicts 3 men on murder charges in separate Seminole County cases

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A grand jury formally charged three men Tuesday on first-degree murder in separate crimes.

The man accused in a fatal Lake Mary hit-and-run crash that killed a Sanford mother and the man accused of dumping a Longwood man’s body in the Banana River were two of the three people who were indicted.

Toivontae Williams, 27, was arrested last month in connection to the murder of Katrina Redden, who police say was intentionally run over near North Country Club Road and East Lake Mary Avenue. Williams was formally charged with first-degree premeditated murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, car jacking with a deadly weapon and possession of MDMA (molly).

Another man, 40-year-old Bryan Leekhan, is accused of leaving the body of Trevor Morrison, of Longwood, in the Banana River in Merritt Island and was formally charged with first-degree felony murder. Leekhan was found driving the victim’s truck in Osceola County and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office later said they believe he killed Morrison in Longwood and took him to Brevard County in an attempt to cover up the crime. Leekhan faces the first-degree murder charge along with kidnapping, armed burglary, grand theft and tampering with evidence charges.

The third man indicted by the grand jury is Carlos Tavarez, 29, who is accused of providing fentanyl that led to the overdose death of Stephanie Martinez Canizales on Jan. 3 in Altamonte Springs. Two other people are facing charges in Canizales’ death: Noel Rivera Rosado and Jean De La Rosa.