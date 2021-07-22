Orlando police headquarters serving as walk-up mobile vaccination site

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department’s headquarters will be a site for a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning.
The department’s parking lot at 1250 W. South St. will be the site of a clinic offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Those between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with consent.
Anyone visiting the mobile vaccination site will not have to pre-register before heading out.
Vaccination efforts are ramping up as Central Florida and the entire state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In Orange County, the number of cases right now is similar to what was seen in January when the state saw its highest peak of new cases.