Orlando police headquarters serving as walk-up mobile vaccination site

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department’s headquarters will be a site for a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning.

The department’s parking lot at 1250 W. South St. will be the site of a clinic offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with consent.

Anyone visiting the mobile vaccination site will not have to pre-register before heading out.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up as Central Florida and the entire state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. In Orange County, the number of cases right now is similar to what was seen in January when the state saw its highest peak of new cases.