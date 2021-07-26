Holly Hill man accused of repeatedly abusing foster children to remain in jail, judge rules

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Holly Hill man accused of repeatedly abusing at least four foster children will remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled on Monday.

Lawrence Henry Williams, 50, was arrested last week on one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the state attorney’s office, he was “mistakenly issued a bond contrary to the law and the no bond mandate on the arrest warrant.”

The state attorney’s office said new charges of capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation were filed Friday, stemming from one of the other victims who was also under the age of 12. Williams was served with a no bond warrant at the jail on those additional charges.

Records show the girls all had similar accounts of Williams taking them to a shed that had three rooms -- a game room, a fun room and a punishment room -- and telling them to pull down their pants and underwear so he could spank their bare buttocks.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Raul Zambrano heard testimony from a Holly Hill police detective who said the four victims are 10 or younger.

The defense argued bond should be granted based on the initial decision made during Williams’ initial appearance. The state, meanwhile, said there wasn’t enough information available to the judge stating Williams was facing a capital crime and should not have been granted bond.

Judge Zambrano ruled the new charges were enough to warrant a change in circumstances and issued Williams be held without bond on his initial charges.

Williams is scheduled for an in-jail arraignment August 13.