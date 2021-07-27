35 shots administered at church vaccine event weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

APOPKA, Fla. – Thirty-five people received a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccine events at Journey Christian Church this past weekend.

A vaccine event was held at the Lake County campus and the Apopka campus after more than 40 churchgoers tested positive for the coronavirus.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you should be vaccinated,” Lead Pastor John Hampton said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a two-dose shot were available at the vaccine events.

Pastors said they know of six churchgoers at Journey who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 including one woman who is in the intensive care unit.

“We are committed to doing what is best for our church family and our community and pray that we will soon see a turnaround in this recent distressing surge of infections and hospitalizations,” Hampton said.

Associate Lead Pastor Dustin Aagaard had coronavirus this past January and said it takes a while to get back into the swing of things.

“It’s so hard to get back to a normal rhythm,” Aagaard said.

Aagaard and Hampton reminded the members of their church vaccines are available to help prevent everyone from getting the virus and ending up in the hospital.

The church is not hosting in-person services at the moment due to the high amount of COVID-19 cases. However, services will still be hosted online.