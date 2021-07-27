Man filmed upskirt videos of girls throughout Central Florida, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police detectives have arrested an Alabama man who is accused of recording videos up the skirts of girls and women while he was in Central Florida in April.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Jacob Newman, 27, on May 12 for three counts of video voyeurism of a child younger than 16 years old. According to the warrant, the crimes occurred in Orange County on April 18.

Videos obtained from Mall at Millenia surveillance show Newman walking through the mall on April 18 while carrying a backpack down by his side, according to officials. Police say he had a camera positioned in the bag to record his victims.

One of the videos shows Newman closely following a younger female and positioning the bag behind her legs.

Orlando police officials said Newman targeted the Mall of Millenia and other areas in Central Florida, including shopping centers. Management at Mall at Millenia cooperated with detectives throughout the investigation and helped identify the suspect, officials said.

Orlando police detectives have contacted other law enforcement agencies in Central Florida to determine if there have been similar cases.

Detectives believe there are additional victims who have not been identified. Anyone who thinks they saw Newman or believe they are a victim is asked to call detectives at 321-235-5300.

The day of the incidents at the Mall of Millenia, Newman was wearing jeans, a black T-shirt, gray shoes and a green hat. He also has on a black face mask and black glasses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.