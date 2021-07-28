Indictment provides details on Melbourne woman’s domestic violence death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man is now formally charged with the death of his girlfriend at their home in Melbourne, according to the state attorney’s office.

Anthony Barron, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for the death of Nicole Yates.

Barron was arrested on July 2, nearly two months after the death of the 42-year-old Yates.

The investigation began on May 8, when Barron called 911 and reported that he found his girlfriend, Nicole Yates, unconscious and not breathing at their home along Delaware Drive in Melbourne, according to police. A new release from state attorney shows Barron had told dispatchers Yates may have suffered a reaction to a medication.

Investigators said Barron performed CPR while the dispatcher guided him until first responders arrived to take over. The woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

After the medical examiner ruled Yates’ death a homicide, police determined that Barron had strangled the victim during an argument, according to the state attorney’s office.

Barron faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder. He is being held without bond. No trial date has been set.