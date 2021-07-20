Melbourne police officer saves driver after car crashes into Indian River

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne police officer is being credited with saving a driver after a car crashed into the Indian River.

According to police, Officer Peter Dolci was conducting a traffic stop just after 1 a.m. Tuesday near the Eau Gallie boat ramps when he was flagged down by a person who said a car had just driven into the water on the north side of the causeway.

The officer ran and saw a 2013 Hyundai on its side in the water with the driver’s side completely submerged, according to a news release.

Dolci was able to pull the driver from the car and, with the assistance of Officer Luke Dummer, get the crash victim back on ground, police said.

The driver did not have a pulse, so the officers began CPR until fire crews arrived to continue life-saving measures, records show.

Officers said the driver is now breathing and in stable condition.

