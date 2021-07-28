Parrish Medical Center postpones elective surgeries due to high COVID-19 hospitalizations in Brevard

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As a result of high COVID-19 hospitalizations in Brevard County, Parrish Medical Center is postponing elective surgeries until further notice.

The hospital said in a release Wednesday it is seeing all-time high hospitalizations. Right now, Parrish Medical Center has 40 positive cases, which has doubled in the last week, according to the hospital.

By postponing these surgeries, the hospital will be able to “devote its staffing resources to its emergency department, ICU and inpatient care units.”

As of the latest update from the state health department released last Friday, Brevard County reported 2,166 new cases since July 16. In the previous weekly report, the county reported 1,443 new cases.

Other hospitals have also postponed elective surgeries, including AdventHealth. AdventHealth officials said Monday that its hospital system has 862 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, nearing its pandemic peak in January with 900 patients.