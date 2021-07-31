Orange County commissioner offers free school supplies, COVID shots

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County commissioner is doing her part to make sure students return to school with the supplies they need and the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe is hosting two back-to-school giveaways and vaccination events on Saturday, including one at Oak Ridge High School.

[TRENDING: Family gets COVID during Orlando vacation | Guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets | Florida averages 15,780+ cases per day]

Ad

Cars pulled into the parking lot as people rolled down their windows to pick up free backpacks. The commissioner and volunteers handed out hundreds of backpacks filled with supplies, as well as masks and hand sanitizer.

Uribe said she wanted to make sure students have everything they need to have a successful school year, especially since many are returning for the first time in more than a year.

“We’re giving them backpacks fully loaded, but we’re going to include protection for when they go back to class not only for them but their friends,” Uribe said.

The commissioner also partnered with the Orange County health department to offer hundreds of vaccines for students 12 and older, as well as their families.

Uribe said everyone needs to do their part to bring an end to the pandemic. She adds she hopes this will help students stay safe and healthy when they return to the classroom.

“We don’t want to see this surge start August 15, five days after school starts. That’s not what we want to see. We want to prevent that,” Uribe said.

Ad

The families said they are grateful for the supplies and shots.

“Just extra help especially with everything going on. You wouldn’t think that folders and backpacks come in handy, but they definitely do,” one parent said.

Uribe is hosting a second back-to-school giveaway and vaccination event at Eastland Baptist Church located at 9000 Lake Underhill Road in Orlando from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.