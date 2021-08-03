Man shot and killed in northwest Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in northwest Orange County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:37 p.m. on the 4100 block of Westgate Road, which is 2.5 miles west of John Young Parkway and 1.3 miles north of Silver Star Road.

Deputies said when they got to the scene they found the man and he was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers said they have no suspect description at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.